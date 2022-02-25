CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court stayed Wednesday the preliminary injunction that was preventing the state’s first five charter schools from opening this fall.
The stay, which came without explanation, allows the charters to continue moving forward — at least for now.
The Supreme Court justices haven’t yet ruled on whether opening these charters, which were greenlit by an unelected state board instead of county boards of education, is illegal. Neither has Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey, who issued the preliminary injunction.
But the stay means the justices are setting aside Bailey’s injunction until they decide whether to overturn it and dismiss the case.
Last year, Republican legislators created the unelected West Virginia Professional Charter School Board. In November, it approved five charters to open.
Charters are publicly funded institutions that are nonetheless freed from many state personnel laws and other public school rules, and can be entirely overseen by unelected boards and private management companies.
Those schools include one in Nitro, one near Morgantown, one in Jefferson County and two online schools open to students statewide. They were set to open as soon as next school year.
Two plaintiffs who are fathers, public school teachers and union members sued, arguing that the following passage in the West Virginia Constitution made this method of charter approval illegal:
“No independent free school district, or organization shall hereafter be created, except with the consent of the school district or districts out of which the same is to be created, expressed by a majority of the voters voting on the question.”
Atop oversight from the Professional Charter School Board, the charters each have their own boards. But these boards also may be, and have so far been, unelected.
In December, Bailey said she was granting the preliminary injunction and denying a motion to dismiss the case. The defendants filed that motion, arguing they weren’t the right people to sue.
The two fathers filed the suit against Republican Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.
Lawyers from the state Attorney General’s Office appealed on their behalf to the Supreme Court to stay the order granting the preliminary injunction and try to overturn it.
“The circuit court’s injunction will substantially delay the operation of the charter schools already authorized by the PCSB (Professional Charter School Board) and irreparably harm the parents and students who will benefit from their existence,” the attorneys wrote.
They noted a March 15 due date for each charter’s board to finalize a contract with that board to open in the fall, and argued the injunction would interfere with meeting that deadline and preparing to teach kids.
“The stay will give the charter schools that have already been approved the ability to prepare for the upcoming school year while the case is being briefed and argued,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Thursday in a news release. “The stay also prevents West Virginians from being deprived of the option to send their children to charter schools while this litigation moves forward.”
Sam Brunett, one of the fathers and public school teachers who sued, also is the West Virginia treasurer for the American Federation of Teachers union.
“We’re obviously disappointed and a bit mystified by this ruling given how clear the constitution is and the right to vote at stake,” he said.