HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s high court last week shot down an appeal by a man sentenced to life without mercy for his role in a 2017 beating death.
Anthony Scott Adkins, 36, of Huntington, was found guilty in August 2018 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without mercy in the beating death of Douglas E. Daniels, 39, also of Huntington. Daniels was found May 4, 2017, on the west bank of the Guyandotte River, behind the floodwall and near the intersection of 31st Street and 5th Avenue.
Also implicated in the attack was Adkins’ half-brother, Joey Vernetter, who last was seen running from the scene before jumping into the Guyandotte River and then drowning after the attack.
Prosecutors alleged Adkins assisted Vernetter in taking Daniels to the ground and brutally beating him with their fists and feet and eventually a rock found along the riverbank.
The defense argued Adkins didn’t punch or kick Daniels and that he had only tried to break up the fight between Vernetter and Daniels. Adkins’ presence at the scene, shoving Daniels and not stopping the attack or seeking medical attention for him after he left the scene showed his malicious intent for Daniels to die and was enough to convict him, prosecutors said.
Staying true to their promise to appeal after the conviction, defense attorneys Kerry A. Nessel and Todd Meadows asked the Supreme Court of Appeals to overturn the conviction, but the court upheld it Wednesday without hearing oral arguments from the attorneys.
On his appeal, Adkins’ attorneys said he had been “ambushed” by evidence at trial. First, he said, state medical examiner Allen Mock’s testimony differed substantially from an expert report provided ahead of trial. His report said Daniels died of blunt force injuries having been assaulted by someone wielding a blunt object, but his testimony said that could have been a fist or foot.
A person cannot wield their fist or foot, Adkins’ attorneys argued.
Furthermore, they argued then-Huntington Police Forensics expert Dave Castle’s expert report was not provided until one day before trial and could have been used to contradict Mock’s testimony.
The state argued an error occurred in the defense attorneys interpretation of the experts’ reports.
The justices sided with the state, stating the petitioner waived his opportunity to present that argument on appeal because they did not alert the original judge, Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard, to the potential violation — not receiving the expert report in a timely fashion — when the evidence was introduced at trial.
The defendant also argued the state perjured testimony from Adkins’ then-girlfriend and Mock. The girlfriend had initially told police Adkins told her he had picked up a big rock and hit the victim over the back of the head before he fell to the ground, but Mock’s testimony said there was no evidence of an injury to the back of the victim’s head.
During her testimony at trial she said she had said no such thing.
The state said her initial recorded interview with police was used for impeachment purposes because it varied greatly from her in person testimony at trial and the jury was aware of the discrepancies in her statements.
The judges sided with the state on that argument as well.
“(She) was confronted with a transcript of her prior statement during her testimony and given an opportunity to explain or deny the prior statement. Thus there was no error in the state using her recorded statement to impeach her,” the justices wrote.
The jury made its decision on her testimony, and the justices said they would not second guess it.
Adkins’ attorneys also said the state failed to prove the offense of murder beyond a reasonable doubt, challenging the testimony of Mock, who said three things could have caused Daniels’ death — from blood loss, the initial flurry of strikes or via blunt force trauma by a person wielding a blunt object.
Mock could not prove who delivered the fatal blow — Adkins or Vernatter — which the defense said casts reasonable doubt.
The attorney argued the state tried to paint Adkins as a aider and abettor to the murder, but the judge had failed to give proper instructions to the jury explaining how aiding and abetting would apply to the law.
The justices also tossed out that argument.
Adkins is currently housed at Mount Olive Correctional Center, where he is expected to live out his life.