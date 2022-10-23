The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Regional high school students in marching bands took to the field at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday for a competition.

Marshall University hosted the Tri-State Marching Championships, with 19 high school bands competing. As one of the biggest marching contests in the Tri-State, the students performed in the 30,000-seat stadium for a panel of expert adjudicators.

