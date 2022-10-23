HUNTINGTON — Regional high school students in marching bands took to the field at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday for a competition.
Marshall University hosted the Tri-State Marching Championships, with 19 high school bands competing. As one of the biggest marching contests in the Tri-State, the students performed in the 30,000-seat stadium for a panel of expert adjudicators.
The competition began Saturday afternoon. The Marching Thunder gave an exhibition performance that evening.
“This competition is a great opportunity for members of the community to come out and enjoy the talent of our regional high school bands and the Marching Thunder,” Chris Schletter, director of bands for Marshall University, said in a news release. “It’s a fun day. We should have some great weather, and we hope to see a lot of people out there supporting our young musicians.”
The high school bands scheduled to perform were Riverside, Sissonville, Symmes Valley, Chapmanville, Nicholas County, Magnolia, St. Albans, Valley, Lincoln County, Oak Hill, Wayne, Nitro, Ripley, Spring Valley, Huntington, Richwood, Hurricane, South Point and Winfield.
