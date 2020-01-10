HUNTINGTON — Freshman students from Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools visiting the Cabell County Career Technology Center on Thursday explored the various career and supplementary opportunities available to them at the facility.
“I go and talk to the students in their home schools, a big group at a time, but there’s a world of difference between me telling them what’s here and them seeing it,” said Frank Barnett, director and programs coordinator at CCCTC.
“The goal is to give the two high schools the ability to come down and actually spend a few minutes going through each shop and physically seeing what’s going on.”
Students at CCCTC learn through simulated workplace programs in order to prepare for employment after graduation, and high schoolers visiting the center were able to see the different companies in action during guided tours.
“So far, we’ve seen the workshops and what they do, like carpentry, HVAC, ventilation, air conditioning, and what they do every day,” Ryan Ramey, a freshman at Huntington High School, said Thursday afternoon. “They told us about the salaries and what you can make starting out of high school, and it was cool to see.”
Barnett said students at the center treat classes like a job and are hired by outside organizations for their work. With this real-world experience, they can immediately begin entry-level careers following graduation, debt-free.
“We are surrounded by steel mills, contractors, carpenters, welders, we have pipelines, and these students need to know what’s available to them, that there are other options,” Barnett said. “A lot of our students had reached the point where they thought they couldn’t be successful without walking through the doors of a major university, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.”
Current CCCTC students encouraged freshmen who may be considering the program to take advantage of the opportunity.
“I went to Cabell Midland as a freshman, and it was really hard on me mentally. I was so depressed and anxious every day, but it’s really increased my motivation and work ethic here,” said Paige Jefferson, a senior at CCCTC pursuing graphic design. “It’s definitely the right choice; it was for me, and if you’re struggling at all at your school, it’s worth it and you can learn a lot of new skills.”
Sixteen-year-old Levi Ellis chose to pursue welding at CCCTC in search of a more “hands-on” career path.
“When we went through the tour like they’re doing here today, I was in the welding shop and thought it seemed fun. I had some family members in welding, so that’s how I ended up here,” Ellis said. “To any kid here today, I would tell them that you can learn to go to college at your home high school, but if you come to the Career Center, you can learn to make a living when you get out of high school.”
The Cabell County Career Technology Center also offers adult programs for those not currently in school.
Tours for high school students were scheduled to continue at the center Friday, Jan. 10.