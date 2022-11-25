The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Joseph Farrell has been a scout for about 10 years, and this week, he planted trees in Huntington to help him achieve his Eagle Scout ranking.

Farrell, 16, said he started in Cub Scouts around the age of 5. He moved on to Boy Scouts around the time he entered middle school, and he plans to receive his Eagle Scout ranking before he finishes his sophomore year at Huntington High School.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

