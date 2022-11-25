HUNTINGTON — Joseph Farrell has been a scout for about 10 years, and this week, he planted trees in Huntington to help him achieve his Eagle Scout ranking.
Farrell, 16, said he started in Cub Scouts around the age of 5. He moved on to Boy Scouts around the time he entered middle school, and he plans to receive his Eagle Scout ranking before he finishes his sophomore year at Huntington High School.
Farrell is a member of Troop 12, which is based at First Presbyterian Church.
For scouts to get their Eagle Scout ranking, they must complete a community project. Farrell chose to use his project to replace dead trees along 4th Avenue with new ones.
“Essentially, there’s a bunch of empty tree pits in downtown Huntington on 4th Avenue,” he said. “We’re taking out the old trees, the dead trees, all those root balls, and putting in new, fresh trees. They don’t look very good right now, but in the spring, they’ll be nice and green.”
In total, 19 trees were planted along 4th Avenue between 8th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.
Farrell said while it is his Eagle Scout project, he received help from other scouts, Kotalic Landscaping, the City of Huntington’s Urban Forestry Advisory Committee and donations made for the project.
Farrell received funding for the project from Huntington City Council Chair Holly Smith Mount, who contributed $5,000 of her available American Rescue Plan Act funds. Another $1,800 was donated by Mr. and Mrs. Sterling Hall.
Farrell said he spent a lot of time thinking about possible projects, but once he noticed the dead trees along 4th Avenue, it was easy to see replacing them should be his Eagle Scout project.
In addition to making the view nicer as the trees grow and gain color, Farrell said having new trees can help reduce flooding.
“Huntington has a pretty big flooding problem, and trees do, the roots do absorb stormwater,” he said. “It isn’t necessarily a massive difference, but it does help. It’s a lot of maybe small but very appreciated differences and benefits to the city.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
