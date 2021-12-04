Rowan Lambert, 1, of Huntington, looks at the light displays during the Ritter Park Christmas display lighting ceremony, conducted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Huntington.
Huntington High School sophomore Andrew Bowen flips the switch near the fountain during the Ritter Park Christmas display lighting ceremony, conducted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Huntington.
Children watch as the fountain is lit during the Ritter Park Christmas display lighting ceremony, conducted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A local student’s holiday idea became a reality Friday night.
The Ritter Park Fountain area shines with Christmas lights this year. An event to light the display and celebrate the project was held Friday evening.
Earlier this year, Huntington High School sophomore Andrew Bowen began fundraising for the display with the help of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. He completed the project as part of the school’s honors program. He is the son of Mike and Lori Bowen.
Bowen flipped the switch on the display Friday in front of a crowd gathered at the park.
Bowen is thankful for the support the display has gotten and he plans to continue to work on it as he lives in Huntington, he said. Some of his favorite moments when fundraising for the project were collecting donations at his school’s football game and seeing the crowd gathered Friday night.
“I’m just hoping that we are able to build upon it every year that I’m here and have some other people build upon it if they can,” Bowen said.
The display features a glowing fountain in the usual water fountain area at the park. Along 13th Avenue, illuminated holiday scenes can be seen from the road. A Christmas tree sign next to the fountain shows a list of donors and supporters of the holiday display project.
GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna said the park district had been thinking about adding a holiday light display to Ritter Park for a while and was in the process of getting displays before the coronavirus pandemic began. Bowen approached GHPRD about the project over the summer and led the fundraising effort, she said.
“I think people are excited that we are finally going to have lights in Ritter Park like they do in Ashland and Gallipolis,” McKenna said.
