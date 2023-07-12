The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — More than 100 rising ninth graders from across West Virginia are on Marshall University’s campus this week for its Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute.

The students arrived Sunday for the institute, which is in its 18th year, and last week trained teachers who will be helping in HSTA programs through the year. The students are staying in Marshall’s dorms this week and participating in science activities in the mornings and afternoons and a variety of other activities, such as bowling, visiting the Marshall Recreation Center and a dance, in the evenings.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

