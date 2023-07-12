Third year medical student Emily Kowalczyk helps Health Science and Technology Academy student Genevieve Hudson with knot tying and suturing techniques during the “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday at Marshall University in Huntington. FOR MORE PHOTOS, VISIT WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
Students with the Health Science and Technology Academy (HSTA) work through activities as the “Fun with Science” Summer Institute continues on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Dr. Jim Adams helps Health Science and Technology Academy student Brayden Garretson with knot tying and suturing techniques during the “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Acoustic standing waves are demonstrateed with a Ruben's tube during the Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Students make kazoos as they learn about the sceience of sound during the Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Health Science and Technology Academy student Alaysia Rogers learns knot tying and suturing techniques during the “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Acoustic standing waves are demonstrateed with a Ruben's tube during the Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Third year medical student Emily Kowalczyk helps Health Science and Technology Academy student Genevieve Hudson with knot tying and suturing techniques during the “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday at Marshall University in Huntington. FOR MORE PHOTOS, VISIT WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
Students with the Health Science and Technology Academy (HSTA) work through activities as the “Fun with Science” Summer Institute continues on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Dr. Jim Adams helps Health Science and Technology Academy student Brayden Garretson with knot tying and suturing techniques during the “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Acoustic standing waves are demonstrateed with a Ruben's tube during the Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Students make kazoos as they learn about the sceience of sound during the Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Health Science and Technology Academy student Alaysia Rogers learns knot tying and suturing techniques during the “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
Acoustic standing waves are demonstrateed with a Ruben's tube during the Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Marshall University in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 100 rising ninth graders from across West Virginia are on Marshall University’s campus this week for its Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute.
The students arrived Sunday for the institute, which is in its 18th year, and last week trained teachers who will be helping in HSTA programs through the year. The students are staying in Marshall’s dorms this week and participating in science activities in the mornings and afternoons and a variety of other activities, such as bowling, visiting the Marshall Recreation Center and a dance, in the evenings.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.