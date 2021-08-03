HUNTINGTON — A culmination of three decades’ worth of data has shown interesting connections between West Virginia’s high smoking rate and other health disparities in the state.
The United Health Foundation recently released its inaugural America’s Health Rankings Health Disparities Report, which highlights disparities across race and ethnicity, education, gender and geography across the country. The large report paints a comprehensive portrait of health inequities by focusing on 30 measures of health as well as on several subpopulation groups.
America’s Health Rankings started in 1990 and is the longest-running annual assessment of the nation’s health on a state-by-state basis.
When looking at West Virginia’s data, Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer of United Healthcare Employer and Individual, said something that stood out to her was the state’s smoking rates. Disparities in rates between males and females is low, which Randall said is deceiving since West Virginia has the highest smoking rate in the nation.
“If you look at the 31 years of America’s Health Ranking data, one thing that is holding West Virginia back is the smoking rate,” Randall said. “Smoking has such clear ties to things like cancer, heart disease and other preventable causes of illness as well as premature death. The smoking rate deserves attention.”
The West Virginia Legislature has worked on legislation regarding tobacco during the past several sessions, particularly with the rise of vaping among teenagers, but the bills have failed to pass.
Disparities in educational attainment also stood out to Randall. Those who haven’t finished high school are more likely to be living in poverty.
“We’ve seen through the decades some really close ties to high school education attainment and health outcomes,” she said.
A highlight of the report is that the state has made headway in the rates of uninsured, and there are low disparities between urban and rural insurance rates. But poor mental health paired with frequent physical distress and economic hardship continues to pull West Virginia to the bottom of America’s Health Rankings.
The data is all pre-pandemic, so Randall said the granular data can provide a baseline for how communities were doing before the pandemic.
“We want this report to be a call to action,” she said. “We can’t fix everything at once, so we can use this to see where do we put effort. It needs to be multisector. The business community should care about the high school and smoking rate, as well as the public health community and who we traditionally consider policymakers.”
The full report can be found at americashealthrankings.org.