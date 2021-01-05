WAYNE — A multiple-agency, high-speed chase that led police through both Cabell and Wayne counties ended with two people behind bars on New Year’s Eve.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the incident began Thursday evening in the Guyandotte area of Huntington. Led by a deputy with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit continued through Huntington into Wayne County from W.Va. 10.
Driver Brian Edward Johnson-Kenneda, 27, is charged with multiple charges stemming from the chase, including fleeing, as well as existing warrants.
Passenger Tyler Allen Dials, 25, was also arrested and charged with multiple charges including fleeing.
According to scanner traffic, speeds reached upward of 100 mph.
The two suspects eventually left the vehicle and fled on foot, according to Zerkle.
A resident in the area of Lynn Creek and Lavalette said the two suspects had been apprehended following the chase after police were called to the area for suspicious activity outside several homes.
Zerkle confirmed that information.
The chase initially began when officers with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department sought information about the license plate on the vehicle and confirmed it had been reported stolen.
Johnson-Kennada then led officers from Guyandotte through Cabell County, through the back end of Wayne County where it connects to Wayne in the Beech Fork area and onto Wilson Creek Road, where they eventually traveled onto U.S. 152.
After the suspects got to U.S. 152 in Wayne, the chase got even crazier, according to Zerkle.
The suspects traveled north through Wayne to Lavalette and took several turns and routes that eventually led to them bailing on foot in the Lynn Creek area where they were apprehended by West Virginia State Police.
Multiple agencies were involved including the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, which had at least one deputy involved in a crash while in pursuit.
The chase is estimated to have lasted nearly four hours, including the time suspects were on foot.
Both suspects are housed at Western Regional Jail, where bail has not been set.