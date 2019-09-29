HUNTINGTON — Football season is supposed to bring a cooldown from the summer heat, but fans who attended Marshall University’s football game with Cincinnati on Saturday discovered it’s not time to put away the shorts just yet.
As announced to the media in the Ernie Salvatore Press Box at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the temperature at kickoff was 92 degrees with 39% humidity.
Workers from Contemporary Services Corp., which staffs Marshall games with event security and other amenities, were not able to speak specifically about it but said two members of its staff were taken to the hospital after falling ill from effects of the heat.
A supervisor with Cabell County 911 estimated between five and 10 calls were placed to it just from heat-related illnesses at the stadium.
Fans on the west side of the stadium got to spend the game, which kicked off at 5 p.m., in the shade, while fans on the east side and those who continued to tailgate after kickoff had to find ways to keep cool.
“You’ve got to watch what you eat, and drink lots of water,” said Randy Downs, of Hurricane, West Virginia, who spent last summer in Qatar as a member of the Air Force and said temperatures were higher but humidity was much lower. “If you feel dizzy or weak, seek medical attention. Water is your best friend; sports drinks are your friend.”
Downs had a tent set up in the parking lot of the stadium but also had water with him.
Alexa Perry and Anna Biedernan spent pregame in the air conditioning at a nearby restaurant before making their way into the stadium with water in hand.
Not ones to let the heat deter them, Perry said, “Oh, yeah, we’re going to the game.”
The announced attendance for the game was 32,192. By midway through the third quarter, the sun had gone down, helping with the cooldown.