HD Media
HUNTINGTON - The highest temperatures of the year plus high humidity from expected rainfall as the remnants of Hurricane Barry move across the state have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat watch for the western lowlands of West Virginia.
The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday night across the Kanawha and Mid-Ohio valleys, where temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday.
Showers from Barry are expected to move eastward and out of the area by Thursday afternoon, and a cold front entering the region Monday should bring cooler temperatures for early next week, according to the NWS.
The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management issued a warning Wednesday asking citizens to prepare now for the coming excessive heat, taking into account themselves, their families, friends, neighbors, pets and livestock.
The combination of high temperatures and high humidity is expected to produce a heat index value near or above 105 degrees both Friday and Saturday, and near 100 degrees Sunday.
Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses will be possible, especially for those spending a significant amount of time outdoors, according to the weather service. Those who must work outdoors are urged to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of fluids.
Extreme heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States, causing more deaths each year than flooding, hurricanes, extreme cold, lightning or tornadoes, according to the NWS. Heat-related illnesses are more likely with the combination of high temperatures and high relative humidity.
Because the body cools itself through the evaporation of sweat, increased humidity makes it harder to regulate body temperature as it decreases that evaporation process.
Pets and livestock pant to evaporate moisture in their lungs, which removes heat from their bodies. High relative humidity can, as it does for humans, make it so animals cannot regulate their body temperatures.