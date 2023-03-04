HUNTINGTON — Just under 40,000 Appalachian Power customers in West Virginia are without power Saturday afternoon after high winds and thunderstorms Friday night.
In Cabell County, 3,316 customers do not have electricity.
Appalachian Power plans to release estimates of when it expects power to be restored for each location around 6 p.m. Saturday.
People can report outages by calling the power company. Anyone can also view the interactive map showing the power outages across West Virginia.
“All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237,” reads the Appalachian Power Storm Response Update from 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Many trees are also down and blocking roads. Guyan River Road still has trees down blocking one lane. Martha Road had many trees down last night.
“Rosland Road on East Pea Ridge has a tree on a house and car with power lines down,” said Lee Davis, a lieutenant with the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department. “Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department ran multiple calls last night too. The county volunteer fire departments were swamped.”
A new public structure in the Gallaher Village neighborhood of Huntington was knocked over by winds.
"The gazebo represents the beginning of the formation of the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association from the pre-pandemic remains of the Walnut Hills Action Team and the Forrest Hills Neighborhood Association. It went up two years ago and is central to all of the work we do creating free family events to bring to the neighborhood. It is where Santa hears the wishes of our neighborhood children, it is where our local quartet plays to celebrate our local veterans or for the annual Pick a Pumpkin Charlie Brown Halloween costume parade, it is the anchor for our movie screen when we partner with the library for the summer movie series. It is a shelter and also a meeting place for anyone who needs it. It is a tangible manifestation of the ways we come together as a community. It ties to the physical all our hopes and dreams for the future of our neighborhood," said Kimberley Perry Williamson, a resident of Gallaher Village.
The neighborhood plans to remove what is left of the structure Saturday and Williamson encourages any welders who think it is fixable to contact her.
The storm also affected Kentucky.
Downed trees have blocked three state highways in Greenup County as crews continue to clean up after Friday's high winds, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Kentucky 693 (Chinns Branch) off U.S. 23 in Flatwoods was blocked between Bryan Road and Caroline Road near the two mile marker.
Kentucky 207 between Reid Street and Tom Road south of Flatwoods was blocked between the city and the Industrial Parkway near the 14 mile marker.
Kentucky 7 between Old Sunshine Road in South Shore and Kentucky 784 at Morton Hill was blocked around mile marker 19.
David E. Malloy contributed to this report.