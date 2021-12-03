HUNTINGTON — If you drive the winding road leading to Huntington High School, you’ll see what the expectation is for the Highlander football team as it heads to Wheeling for the Class AAA state title game.
Lined all the way up the hillside are more than 30 signs commemorating athletic champions past. The 2021 football team hopes there will be one more to be placed after this weekend.
The football players and coaches were greeted Friday morning by parents, students and members of the media for a sendoff as they left the school to head for Wheeling Island Stadium, where they will face the Martinsburg Bulldogs at noon Saturday.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams gave an address to the team before they left campus guided by a police escort that would see them through to Wheeling. The bus made stops at feeder schools Huntington and Huntington East middle schools before heading north.
The undefeated Highlanders team will make its fourth overall appearance in the championship game and first since 2013. Huntington has never won a high school football title, falling to East Bank in 1964, 6-0; Buckhannon in 1966, 21-2; and most recently to Martinsburg, 9-7.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
