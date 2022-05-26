HUNTINGTON — The Mountain Health Arena echoed with cheers as 329 Huntington High School Highlanders were celebrated at the Class of 2022’s graduation ceremony Thursday.
Daniel Gleason told the graduates it had been an honor to see them go through high school supporting each other no matter what trials they faced.
Gleason said he hopes the graduating Class of 2022 stays enthusiastic throughout their lives.
“One of the most memorable characteristics of this class is their strong and unified voice as they demonstrate amazing passion and enthusiasm in both their individual and collective pursuits and are always there to support one another, to celebrate success together and to provide solace to one another during the tough times,” he said.
“As you go forward from the halls of our beloved high school, I encourage you to continue your journey through life as enthusiastically as you have these past four years.”
Student body President Ben McElroy told the graduates he could not think of another class that had experienced more challenges than the Class of 2022. Besides the COVID-19 pandemic, these students experienced floods, teacher strikes and protests during their years in school.
Despite the challenges, McElroy said he hoped it made the students better. In addition to mathematics equations, historic dates and how to write an essay, McElroy said he hoped the students leave Huntington High as better people who will go on to better the world.
“I hope that we have learned valuable lessons throughout our journey, such as integrity, humility, respect and justice,” he said. “I hope that we’ve learned how to treat one another, how to care about each other, how to do our very best and how to put forth our best efforts in spite of the challenges surrounding us.”
Co-salutatorian Ajay Neginhal challenged the students to work harder to become the best versions of themselves.
Neginhal told the graduates that while it may be easier to read a summarized version of a book instead of reading the actual book, he hoped they would make decisions that would better their futures.
Struggling is the way children are shaped into adults and are prepared to take on new and challenging experiences later in life, Neginhal said, and he told students they should struggle more than they have in high school to live a life without regrets.
“If you have one takeaway from this, struggle like you never struggled before. Take action as if it were your last, and only rest when you’ve understood that your time was worth it, and only then you will regret nothing,” he said.