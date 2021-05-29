HUNTINGTON — As Huntington High Principal Dan Gleason put it, as difficult as this year has been for students and staff alike, getting to the graduation ceremony wasn’t any different.
“As is typical for how this year has gone, it wasn’t easy to get here,” Gleason said in his opening remarks to the graduating class of 2021 who sat in front of him on the football field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The ceremony was moved from Friday evening to Saturday due to forecasted rain and once again the students were forced to change directions. A graduating class that has navigated through a global pandemic since spring 2020 was the same group of 348 students who stood in a slight drizzle as they received their diplomas.
Student Body President Jonathan Shell said he was thankful for the abnormal years he and his classmates experienced as it created opportunity to find their own silver lining throughout the various challenges they faced.
“In a way, I’m thankful we never had a ‘normal’ year because it led us closer together and provided experiences none of us expected to have,” Shell said in his address to classmates. “In the future, I hope you realize that each and every one of you has the ability to change your perspective on life if you’re willing to put in the work.”
Senior Class President Jalen Nicely stood at the podium and encouraged her fellow graduates to believe they have everything it takes to face the myriad of new obstacles that will appear throughout their lives because of what they have overcome already.
“You are enough because you have proven to yourself time after time that you really are stronger than you know, more intelligent than you thought and far more loved than you will ever truly understand,” said Nicely. “I hope you leave today with more than a diploma, but with hope for what is to come.”
The 2021 graduating class at HHS was composed of 348 students, 95 of whom finished with Very High Honors recognition. Eighteen finished with High Honors, and 22 students earned an Honors designation. The class was awarded a collective $3.43 million in scholarship money and 42 W.Va. Promise Scholarships.
Twelve students were recognized as Advanced Placement Scholars for their performance on AP tests in high school, and five students were applauded for their decision to enlist in the United States Armed Forces.