HUNTINGTON — The next city clean sweep will be in Highlawn from Nov. 16-18.
The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department will cover the areas of 24th Street to 32nd Street from the Ohio River to 7th Avenue. The work is part of the department’s Clean Sweep campaign.
On those days, crews will sweep through all alleys in the neighborhood. Work will include cutting back trees and weeds from alleys, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or lack proper registration and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.
Highlawn residents can set out bulky trash items before Nov. 16. Items that will be hauled away include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries and gas or propane tanks are among items that cannot be accepted.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.