HUNTINGTON — A Huntington nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing the neighborhood has a few projects on the horizon.
Zane Parsley, the new executive director of Highlawn Community Alliance Inc., joined the nonprofit in October. The alliance has roots in a 2018 doctoral project by the Rev. Dr. Jana Stoner to bridge faith communities and existing civic entities in the neighborhood to support community transformation efforts.
Board President Marc Price said in a news release that the addition of Parsley was a “pivotal step” for the alliance.
“From its beginning, there has been a central focus on improving our community through partnering with faith-based organizations, businesses and the city of Huntington,” Price said. “Zane, being called back home, returns with a love for the community and a drive to keep moving us forward. The Alliance believes it’s the responsibility of every citizen to pull together and do their part in improving our little piece of the world. If we’ll use our individual gifts, resources and faith, together, the Alliance believes we can make a tangible and significant difference in our Highlawn community and in our city.”
The goal of Highlawn Community Alliance Inc. is to support the revitalization of Highlawn, Parsley said. Within that mission, the organization has four pillars that it wishes to focus on: building local leadership capacity, education, health and wellness and infrastructure.
Parsley, a Huntington native, said he and his family returned to the Jewel City after an extended stay early on in the pandemic. What drew his family to Highlawn was its “good bones,” such as a tightknit community, walkability and the riverfront. Highlawn has several opportunities ahead of it, including the development of former industrial sites such as the ACF Industries and Flint Group Pigments Properties, he added.
“We just knew we wanted something different for our lives and for the lives of our children, and we knew we want to come back to Appalachia, and we knew is especially that we wanted to come back to Huntington,” Parsley said. “We love the neighborhoods in Huntington. We love the community, and we also think Huntington has a lot of momentum right now.”
The board of Highlawn Community Alliance Inc. has projects to further improve the neighborhood’s walkability and establish community gardens. The neighborhood already has many walkable components, as prominent locations are close to each other, such as a grocery store, churches, schools and the riverfront. The alliance is pursing a grant for this, Parsley said.
Parsley said the alliance is looking at ways to make abandoned or blighted spaces in the neighborhood productive and turn them into green spaces such as vegetable or fruit gardens or pollinator gardens for local wildlife.
Parsley said his goal for the next year is getting to know members of the community better and listen to residents. For the long term, he plans on focusing on implementing ideas that fall within the organization’s pillars.
For those who want to get involved with Highlawn Community Alliance Inc. or help out with upcoming projects, contact Parsley at zane.a.parsley@gmail.com.