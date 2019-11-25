HUNTINGTON — Members of the Highlawn community in Huntington took time Sunday to remember where their blessings come from during an ecumenical worship service.

Highlawn Presbyterian Church, New Baptist Church, Community of Grace, First Church of the Nazarene, Trinity Church of God and St. Mary’s Spiritual Care worked together to host the Thanksgiving service Sunday evening in the Highlawn Auditorium on Collis Avenue.

The evening included song and prayer, and an offering was taken up for the Highlawn Elementary School backpack program. The backpack program helps feed children over the weekends.

The service was a Highlawn Alliance event. The alliance is a group of Highlawn leaders working to transform the community.

