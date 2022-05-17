HUNTINGTON — Highlawn Elementary School hosted its annual Snuggle and Read event Tuesday, where students were read to by community members and were sent home with a book and blanket of their own.
Third-grade teacher Robin Blankenship said the dedicated reading day is a positive experience for the students and gives them access to more books they may not have at home.
"The kids love to be read to. They love to get their soft blankets," Blankenship said. "And a lot of kids don’t necessarily have a lot of books at home, so this gives them an opportunity to actually have a book that’s theirs that they don’t have to return. They can take it home and it’s their book, unlike checking out a book at the library that they have to return."
Community of Grace provides the blankets for the event, and books for students to take home are provided by Read Aloud West Virginia.
Volunteer Linda Beaver said Snuggle and Read began about 10 years ago and was formed after her church, Community of Grace United Methodist Church, adopted Highlawn Elementary to provide resources and support.
Over the years, community members have been invited to read to students, including Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Fire Chief Greg Fuller, police officers and others.
Parent partner Anna Laura Dorey said the students always look forward to having new readers, and it is nice for them to see community representatives and volunteers encouraging reading.
Dorey said classes also have weekly volunteers, and she thinks the students appreciate people taking time to read to them.
"I think students appreciate the fact that people come and read to them every week because we have people who come and read to them all the time," she said.
Highlawn Elementary Principal Robin Harmon said the volunteers who read and give the blankets and books shows "an outpouring of love" for the students, and she appreciates everyone who helps with the event each year.
Beaver said when the event first started, she and other church members hoped it would continue and are happy to see how excited students get for the event each year.
Beaver said she hopes the students grow up loving to read, and she hopes the annual Snuggle and Read event helps students stay passionate about reading.
"We want them to take trips through their books to see another world," she said. "To learn to read, to love to read — it all helps them in their education."
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.