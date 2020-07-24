HUNTINGTON — While most students and staff are looking forward to a time post-pandemic when they’ll be able to return to classrooms and face-to-face learning, those who attend and work at Highlawn Elementary School in Cabell County have something else to look forward to — a new, state-of-the-art facility.
After years of planning and about 14 months of construction, the new facility at the site of the old Enslow Middle School in Huntington at Collis Avenue and 26th Street is nearing completion.
The total cost of the building was around $14 million, Cabell County Assistant Superintendent Kim Cooper said, and while the finishing touches were originally slated for the end of July, the building will be ready to welcome students back, tentatively on Sept. 8.
“We’ll be ready for the first day. It’s going to be tight, but we’ll be ready,” Cooper said. “We have the furniture and stuff coming in now, and we’re really proud of it.”
The building is designed to comfortably house students, teachers and personnel with details in place to give the school more of a “homey” feel as opposed to institutional, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
“The detail we really tried to make sure we were putting in here so it feels more like home than a school or institution. That was really the look we were going for so that people are comfortable coming into this space,” he said. “They’ve really picked materials that aren’t making you feel so institutional. It really adds another layer of quality.”
A safe-school “mantrap”-style entrance has been installed, a feature missing from the old Highlawn school, as well as large office spaces and staff areas.
Students will also have separate cafeteria and gymnasium spaces, something that’s hard to come by in most elementary schools, and the designated gymnasium was saved from the original Enslow Middle building.
Playground equipment was also repurposed from the former Highlawn site, Saxe said.
The facility will have several innovative features, like a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) lab overlooking the media and library area, the first of its kind in Cabell County.
Energy manager for the district Chip McMillan said one of the best parts of the building is its energy efficiency, thanks to insulation and a system that brings in fresh air.
“It’s got ICF (insulated concrete form) walls, solid concrete walls on the outside with insulation built around them, 12 inches of insulation on the roof; before you get to the roof, rubber,” he said. “This building, when it gets to a temperature, it should stay there. It’s not going to be as much fluctuation in temperature.”
Each room will also feature a carbon dioxide detector that will open up the outside air handling units to bring more fresh air into the building.
“It’s trying to make sure there is enough oxygen in the air to make sure brains are really stimulated to learn,” Saxe said. “We want as much fresh air as we can get.”
In August, Cabell County residents will head to the polls for a special election to vote on the 2020 school bond, which Saxe said, if passed, would help other schools in the district receive similar transformations.
“It’s because of the support of Cabell County citizens that we have the financial resources to be able to complete this project,” Saxe said. “If the bond passes, we’re going to be able to make that happen for Meadows Elementary, Davis Creek and Milton Elementary, not to mention taking this and catapulting it for what could occur for career and technical education as we look to expand and modernize that as well.”
While the Highlawn replacement was an additional project not paid for using dollars from the 2006 bond, Saxe said the bond helped the district fund more high-priority needs in the county.
“As we look at the 2020 bond, while it takes care of some of the high-priority needs in the district, the other priorities we know we’re going to have to address in the next 10 years,” he said. “We know Ona Elementary needs a new building, Altizer Elementary needs another addition built, and then of course there’s renovations with our other schools, HVAC systems — all of those projects become much more attainable.”
Saxe said he looks forward to being able to showcase the new facility to the public, a much-deserved addition to the Highlawn community.
“I think the teachers and the staff will be very pleased when they come in. The thing is that this community is so deserving of a beautiful school,” he said. “So now they have a facility that really complements the learning that will take place. We’re happy as a school district that we’re able to provide this to the community of Highlawn.”