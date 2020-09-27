HUNTINGTON — The long-awaited new Highlawn Elementary School at the corner of Collis Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington will officially open to students Monday, Sept. 28, Cabell County Schools officials said Friday.
The building underwent about 16 months of construction and cost $14 million to complete, but delays finalizing the school prevented it from opening to students Sept. 8.
Instead, Highlawn students started the school year with remote learning and only teachers and staff reported to the facility.
However, “the building is now complete and we are ready for students on Monday,” Communications Director Jedd Flowers said.
Because Cabell County remained in the green color-code metric for COVID-19, the first cohort of blended in-person students will begin Monday and Tuesday.
“The Highlawn community’s dream has finally become a reality,” Highlawn Elementary Principal Robin Harmon said in a news release. “This new building is truly a beautiful and a state-of-the-art learning environment. We’re really pumped for our first days of school!”
Highlawn will welcome students with last names beginning with the letters A-K on Monday and Tuesday, and then students with last names beginning with the letters L-Z on Thursday and Friday.
Parents will begin dropping off their students at 7:45 a.m. using the loop at 26th Street and Collis Avenue, in front of the gym. Traffic will move one way, west to east, just as it did at the former Highlawn school building. Students get dismissed for the day starting at 2:30 p.m.
The building’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 8 and will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.