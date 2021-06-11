HUNTINGTON — Highlawn and Fairfield are on the city street sweeping schedule for the upcoming week.
The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America will sweep streets to minimize the impact of stormwater on roadways and prevent pollution.
New signage has been implemented for more advanced notice. On Fridays, large, yellow signs are placed along street sweeping routes for the following week.
The day before street sweeping occurs in a particular area, the large, yellow signs are replaced with white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs. During street sweeping, vehicles should not be on the roadways from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The schedule for next week is:
- Monday, June 14: Highlawn.
- Tuesday, June 15: Highlawn.
- Wednesday, June 16: Highlawn.
- Thursday, June 17: Fairfield East and West, area near Marshall football stadium.
- Friday, June 18: Fairfield East and West, area near Marshall football stadium.