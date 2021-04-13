HUNTINGTON — Some Highlawn homes will get a facelift this summer thanks to a new city program and volunteers.
Project SHINE will bring volunteers from across the country to the Huntington neighborhood in June and July. Workers will complete exterior repairs on owner-occupied homes in the Highlawn area. The city is seeking applications for the project.
For those who apply and are accepted, Project SHINE will make exterior home repairs. The goal is to complete work on 100 homes. As of last week, 45 applications had been filed. The deadline was originally April 12, but applications are still being accepted. City of Huntington Community and Development Specialist Ben Newhouse said applications were also handed out door-to-door in Highlawn.
Throughout the summer, between 1,000 and 1,200 volunteers will work on the homes, Newhouse said. Work groups are made of volunteers from Group Work Camp, Mission Serve, World Changers and Appalachian Service Project. He estimated that between 25 and 30 states would be represented.
The home services will include exterior work like repairs on siding, porches, railings, landscaping and more. Homeowners can apply if they meet the following criteria:
- The home is located in the Highlawn neighborhood.
- The single-family home is occupied by the homeowner.
- The household meets specific income eligibility limits.
- Mortgage payments, taxes, municipal and refuse fees are current.
Application and supporting documents are complete.
Executive Director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority Cathy Burns said the project is funded through city grants and general fund money, as well as fees from the volunteer work groups.
“This is our first year to do a targeted area, so at the end of the summer, we will evaluate that impact,” Burns said.
Local churches and Marshall University will house the volunteers while they are in the area. Burns said Project SHINE is thankful to local partners, including Highlawn Neighborhood Association, for assistance with the program and getting the word out about it.
In addition to the local benefits of the project, Newhouse said the volunteers will be able to learn skills to take home to their own communities and be able to learn about the area.
“They will be able to see what Huntington is all about,” Newhouse said.
Project SHINE has work groups booked through the next two years, Newhouse said. After this year, the program will explore adding other Huntington neighborhoods.
Huntington City Councilman Pat Jones, who represents District 8, said the program could uplift Highlawn and make it attractive for future residents. He grew up in the neighborhood and has seen it face various challenges over the years, such as residents losing jobs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That has made it harder for some to keep up with home repairs.
“Whenever you have someone make improvements to 100 homes, it’s going to make a difference,” Jones said.
To apply for the program, visit www.huntingtonshine.com or call 304-696-4418.