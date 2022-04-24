HUNTINGTON — The Highlawn Alliance, which is the nonprofit organization that was formed to carry out the America’s Best Communities neighborhood initiatives in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington, has constructed the first of a network of gardens.
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Saturday at the garden, which is adjacent to the First Church of the Nazarene at 2958 4th Ave.
“The Highlawn Community Gardens project will provide food and nourishment to residents, but it also is symbolic of the seeds that are being planted throughout the neighborhood,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams. “It also is a prime example of the neighborhood cohesion that bubbled to the surface as a result of the community-wide master plan that was assembled through the America’s Best Communities competition and is still the community and economic development road map that we are following to this day.”
The event also included a health fair and sign-ups for the garden.
Williams said this is the first of several community gardens that are planned on vacant lots where dilapidated structures once stood in Highlawn. Other community gardens are planned on Collis and Highlawn avenues, he said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.