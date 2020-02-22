HUNTINGTON — Stacks of books and piles of blankets were on hand at Highlawn Elementary School on Friday as students took part in the annual Snuggle and Read Day festivities.
Volunteers, first responders and city officials from around the city visited the Huntington school to read to the children, who each received a blanket and book donated by Read Aloud West Virginia in an effort to encourage the students to “snuggle and read” on their own time as well.
Read Aloud West Virginia is a nonprofit created to stimulate student interest in books and reading. Snuggle and Read Day is held in conjunction with World Read Aloud Day, which took place earlier this month, to promote children’s literacy.