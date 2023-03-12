The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc. has received a $100,000 grant from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health.

The media plan program — dubbed “Here’s the Memo. Get your Mammo.” — is designed in partnership with Highmark WV Charitable Fund for Health, to inform West Virginia communities that have statistically lower breast health screening rates, and, therefore, higher levels of breast cancer, about the importance of mammography screening and the availability of screening services.

