Photo courtesy of Cabell Huntington Hospital
HUNTINGTON — Highmark West Virginia representatives, including President Jim Fawcett, presented two large checks Tuesday to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery.
Fawcett awarded a $50,000 grant to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation for the purchase of a carbon dioxide oral and maxillofacial dental laser, which will be used for dental extractions on pediatric and adult patients at Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery.
“The whole goal of the charitable fund for health is to really focus on three areas: access, quality and safety. It impacts West Virginia through all 55 counties,” Fawcett said. “I think we are going to get evidence that residents will stay in this community and will live a longer, healthier, and happier life with oral health care.”
Accepting the grant was Raj Khanna, D.M.D., M.D., dentist and oral surgeon at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center and professor and chair of the department of Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and residency director at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
“It couldn’t have come at a better time. … This is really a wish come true,” Khanna said.
Dave Campbell, Cabell Huntington Hospital’s executive director for healthcare innovation, was recognized for his years of service to the board of directors. Highmark presented a $10,000 gift to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation in honor of Campbell and the charity of his choice, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
“David Campbell has always been a representative of this region. He was on our board for over 20 years,” Fawcett said. “A great way to honor his service on our board and quite frankly David’s service in supporting this community.”
Campbell spoke at the presentation with his daughter, Catherine, by his side in support.
“The Hoops Children’s Hospital does a wonderful job for our community, so thank you for your generosity,” Campbell said.
Highmark’s Corporate Communications Manager Cathy McAlister and Senior Corporate Communications Analyst Bethany Ross presented both checks.
