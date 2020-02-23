HUNTINGTON — Highmark West Virginia has announced its members now have access to a comprehensive, technology-enabled opioid use disorder (OUD) program that they say is the first of its kind in the state and one of the first of its kind in the nation.
The program, offered in partnership with Bright Heart Health, is designed to extend OUD treatment in rural and underserved areas and address a critical shortage of available medication-assisted treatment (MAT) therapy.
“MAT therapy is considered the gold standard of care for opioid use disorder, but there are many MAT ‘deserts’ across West Virginia,” said Dr. Caesar DeLeo, vice president and executive medical director of strategic initiatives for Highmark, in a news release. “In these areas, patients have extremely limited access to evidence-based OUD treatment and may face significant wait times or transportation challenges. Clinicians are overextended. Through this program, we will be able to partner with clinicians so that our members receive the kind of comprehensive, accessible OUD treatment that puts them on a path to long-term recovery.”
Members can access services and meet on demand with medical staff and counselors through a smartphone, tablet or computer. Following an initial intake and assessment process, members are connected to a multidisciplinary care team that includes a physician, therapist, case manager, care manager and a wellness coach. The program offers individualized treatment plans and MAT that allows individuals to stop abusing opioids without experiencing powerful drug cravings or severe withdrawal symptoms. With the member’s permission, Bright Heart Health keeps the member’s care team updated on their progress and shares performance metrics.
Members may access Bright Heart Health services via self-referral or through a warm hand-off, a process of transitioning a patient with a substance use disorder from an intercept point, such as an emergency department, to a treatment provider once the patient is stable.
More than 90% of patients are retained in OUD treatment one month after beginning services, according to Bright Heart Health. More than 90% of patients are negative for opioids within 90 days of beginning treatment, and more than 85% are negative for other stimulants and sedatives. Health-related costs are reduced by $20,000 annually when opioid-dependent patients are on MAT.
The collaboration with Bright Heart Health continues Highmark’s response to the opioid crisis with a comprehensive approach that emphasizes primary prevention, safe prescribing and community supports.
Last month, Highmark announced that its employer-based members have access to new virtual education and advocacy tools that combat stigma associated with OUD and promote recovery in the workplace. These new resources are offered in partnership with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S.
Through Shatterproof, Highmark’s employer-based members can engage in brief, interactive education modules that explore the science of opioid use disorder; environmental and genetic risk factors; the dangers of opioids; signs, symptoms and evidence-based treatment options; ways to help individuals and families challenged by OUD; and success stories of individuals who are in recovery.