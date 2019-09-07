HUNTINGTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, West Virginia's largest commercial health insurer, reports opioid prescriptions have fallen by 23% over the past two years among its members in Cabell, Mason and Wayne counties.
Highmark also found that the amount of opioids received, when prescribed, also declined. In those three counties, 95% of Highmark's commercially insured members received a week's worth of opioids or less when prescribed for the first time — compared to 81% two years ago.
The findings were announced Friday during a news conference in Huntington at PROACT, a nonprofit outpatient addiction service center staffed jointly by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health and St. Mary's Medical Center in partnership with Valley Health and Thomas Health System - all of which are preferred providers of Highmark.
PROACT received a $10,000 grant from Highmark to continue its mission as well Friday.
Among PROACT's varied continuum of addiction services is medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which Highmark helps connects its members to. Around 39% of Highmark members with addiction in Cabell, Mason and Wayne counties were referred to MAT services in 2018, compared to an average 33% of those with addiction in West Virginia, and 27% nationwide.
Highmark has approximately 325,000 members with health care benefits in West Virginia.
Now nearly a year into its operation, PROACT also shared findings on its own operations.
Since opening in mid-October 2018, PROACT has referred to care more than 800 individuals - an average of 85 intakes per month. More than 90% of those individuals come from Cabell or bordering counties.
PROACT also has recently launched its newest initiative: the CORE program (Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment) to help its clients find steady employment and financial security. This includes providing career readiness and preparation assessment, job training and placement, and educational opportunities.
The fundamental elements of PROACT include clinical and individual needs assessment, medication-assisted treatment, group and individual therapy, social services, triage, spiritual care, peer recovery, career development, work site monitoring, provider education and support, outcomes research and referral services.
The facility is located at the intersection of 20th Street and 8th Avenue, the site of the former CVS Pharmacy.