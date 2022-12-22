An Appalachian Electric Power worker cuts tree branches from a power line as the area deals with the fallout from winter weather on Feb. 17, 2021, in Huntington. AEP says its employees will work Friday morning to assess damages from a predicted winter storm this week.
HUNTINGTON — Agencies across West Virginia are preparing for what is forecast to be one of the strongest winter storms the state has seen in years.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of preparedness earlier this week, then updated it Thursday to a state of emergency for all 55 counties.
The storm will bring a rapid drop in temperatures early Friday morning and the potential for significant ice build-up on roads, along with snow drift.
“We remained prepared for a winter storm,” Jimmy Wriston, secretary of the West Virginia Division of Highways, said in a press release.
“We conduct dry runs in October. We are fully stocked on salt and abrasives. Our trucks have been prepped for months and we are as ready as we can be for the upcoming storm,” Wriston said.
Appalachian Electric Power employees will work Friday morning to assess damages and repair lines as quickly as possible; however, according to Karen Wissing, a spokesperson for AEP, dangerous weather conditions like predicted high winds might delay when teams can make repairs.
“We don’t know exactly how much damage is coming. We’re asking the public to have patience and to have a plan in place in case of power loss, especially those with medical devices that need electricity,” Wissing said.
Justice has also directed the West Virginia National Guard to identify locations that could serve as warming centers in case of large-scale power outages across the state.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, dangerous wind chill, freezing rain and strong winds through the holiday weekend. The combination of strong winds and cold air will produce dangerous chill values until the weather gradually warms up on Sunday.
