FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded a nearly $500,000 contract for three Highway Safety Improvement Program projects to improve traffic conditions on Winchester Avenue (U.S. 23) and 13th Street (U.S. 60) in downtown Ashland.
According to a news release, the work includes new dedicated left-turn lanes on Winchester Avenue, realignment of travel lanes at the 13th Street and Central Avenue intersection, and improved visibility of traffic signals at 13th and Ramey streets.
Contractors expect to start work this week along Winchester Avenue north of downtown and on 13th Street at Ramey. Motorists should watch for intermittent lane closures.
Because U.S. 23 is heavily traveled in the area by as many as 16,000 vehicles per day, lane closures are expected to create lengthy backups and delays. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible.
Construction will continue through the summer, affecting daily traffic at all project locations:
- Winchester Avenue (US 23) between 12th Street and Greenup Avenue
Winchester Avenue will be repainted from 12th Street to the Greenup Avenue intersection near the mall to create a central area for left-turn lanes at four intersections — 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th streets — while maintaining two through lanes each direction
The current configuration has two lanes each direction, with both through and left-turn traffic using the same lane. That creates backups and a high rate of rear-end or other crashes.
The new dedicated left-turn lanes will separate turning traffic from through traffic to help prevent crashes and improves traffic flow.
The work will require some parking changes along Winchester Avenue between 9th and 10th streets, and on 10th Street toward Carter Avenue. In addition, 10th Street between Greenup and Winchester will be restriped to better alert drivers that there is only one travel lane there.
13th Street (U.S. 60) and Central Avenue
The striping pattern of travel lanes on Carter Avenue at 13th Street will be changed so the lanes line up more directly from one side of the intersection to the other. There is currently a lane shift on Carter as vehicles cross 13th Street by the post office.
Realigning travel lanes and adjusting signals accordingly should help reduce the risk of sideswipe and other crashes often seen at this intersection.
- 13th Street (U.S. 60) and Ramey Street near ACTC
To increase visibility of traffic signals up and down 13th Street hill, crews will install new double-red signal heads, new reflective borders around each signal, and extra traffic signals mounted beside the 13th and Ramey Street intersection.
The work should help reduce the risk of rear-end and T-bone crashes at this location.
Work for all three safety improvements will be done by Mountain Enterprises Inc., under a $487,953 low-bid contract with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.