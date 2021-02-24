CHARLESTON — With Democrats in control of Congress and the White House, Deputy Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston told members of the state Senate on Tuesday he is optimistic for passage of a major federal infrastructure bill that could help address West Virginia’s highways funding shortfalls.
“We’ve had a major swing in Washington,” Wriston told the Senate Transportation Committee. “I think now is the time for a major infrastructure bill. The dollars should be forthcoming in the next year.”
Previously, then-President Donald Trump frequently touted major infrastructure proposals, but none materialized during his four years.
Wriston said Highways’ road maintenance budget has increased in recent years, but remains far below what is needed to adequately maintain the 36,000 miles of state roadways.
“We’ve underfunded our roadways for decades,” he said.
“I need an additional $750 million a year, according to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Highways,” Wriston said, referring to a report issued in 2015 by a panel of experts appointed by then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. That report concluded the state would need to effectively double the $1.1 billion annual Highways budget in order to complete and adequately maintain the state’s roadway system.
Highways’ maintenance budget increased from $468.85 million in the 2019-20 budget year to $489.93 million in the current budget year. Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 2021-22 budget calls for increasing that amount to $540.57 million for 2021-22.
Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, a building contractor, agreed with Wriston, noting, “The public knows we have neglected our roads system for so many years now, and they’d like to see results. I tell them you’ve only got so many dollars.”
Also during Tuesday’s presentation, Wriston:
- Pledged that all potholes in the state will be patched by Memorial Day.
“We’re really going to hit this hard,” he said. “We’re going to do everything possible to get that done.”
- Said that exceptions to state Personnel Division rules approved in August 2020 allowing Highways to set its own job classifications are helping stabilize personnel, reducing what had been 900 vacant positions to about 400, with Highways having just over 4,900 employees statewide.