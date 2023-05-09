The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

road work BLOX.tif
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways gave updates and information on construction projects to state delegates and members of the media during an open house on Tuesday.

Rob Pennington, the engineer for the Division of Highways’ District 2, said construction was on schedule for major projects across the Tri-State. Painting on the 6th Street bridge is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024, as is the construction on Interstate 64 and Hal Greer Boulevard.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you