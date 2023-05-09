HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways gave updates and information on construction projects to state delegates and members of the media during an open house on Tuesday.
Rob Pennington, the engineer for the Division of Highways’ District 2, said construction was on schedule for major projects across the Tri-State. Painting on the 6th Street bridge is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024, as is the construction on Interstate 64 and Hal Greer Boulevard.
Pennington said the department will begin doing patchwork on sections of the interstate in the coming days.
Pennington said law enforcement had been placed along the construction area on the interstate consistently to deter speeding and distracted driving. According to data provided by DOH, law enforcement issued 344 citations within the department’s work safety enforcement zone.
The 6th Street bridge and Hal Greer Boulevard will continue to allow one lane of traffic going in each direction, but drivers may continue to experience frequent lane changes.
