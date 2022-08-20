HUNTINGTON — Inhaling the smell of books and shuffling through hundreds of publications, local readers explored the Huntington Museum of Art’s Hilltop Book Fair on Saturday.
While book lovers prepare for the annual fundraiser that fills the museum’s three studio rooms, it is an event that the staff is excited for as well.
“We start putting some books aside, and throughout the weekend we’ll buy them,” Cindy Dearborn, the Huntington Museum of Art’s director of education and organizer of the Hilltop Book Fair, said about the weekend workers.
Dearborn laughed that when staff come to work the following week, they continue to purchase books.
She said the event is a yearlong process.
“We pretty much start preparing the minute the sale is over. We start getting ready for the next year because all of the books are donated by the community,” Dearborn said.
Throughout the year, community members drop off boxes of books, and staff sort and organize by genre. The book fair showcases various genres, including fiction, nonfiction, mystery, westerns, classics, romance, children’s books and cookbooks.
Community members lined up outside the museum with bags, totes and carts Saturday to add more books to their personal collections.
While the museum doesn’t count each book for sale, the pieces are calculated by the amount of space available in the rooms.
Dearborn said this year offered one of the biggest inventories because staff had to store books under the table in the fiction room.
“We even have a section dedicated to transportation books,” Dearborn said. “There’s a pretty good assortment on nonfiction, but our fiction room is completely full.”
While it is difficult to part with a book, Dearborn said the museum staff will throw away donated books if they are in bad condition or moldy for the safety of the community. The museum will accept books of any genre or age, but tries to sell books that are considered gently used.
The book fair will offer free admission from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, when participants can fill a box with books for $10. Boxes will be provided by the museum.
The Huntington Museum of Art is located at 2033 McCoy Road in Huntington.
