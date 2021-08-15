HUNTINGTON — The Hilltop Book Fair returns from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Huntington Museum of Art. Hilltop Book Fair is a fundraiser for the Huntington Museum of Art. Admission is $5 on Aug. 21 and free on Aug. 22.
Volunteers and HMA staff members sort and arrange the used books by categories for weeks prior to the Hilltop Book Fair. You’ll find children’s books, mysteries, romances, art books and more. On Sunday, Aug. 22, from noon to 5 p.m. you can fill a box with books for $10. HMA will provide the boxes for this special deal.
“It has been two years since our last book fair, and we are looking forward to seeing everyone who supports this great event,” said Cindy Dearborn, HMA director of education and organizer of Hilltop Book Fair. “We have a great selection of books at terrific prices.”
Hilltop Book Fair is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History through its West Virginia Fairs and Festivals.
For more information on events at HMA, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
