HUNTINGTON — HIMG, an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC), was acquired by SMMC (a member of Mountain Health Network) in September 2020 following the West Virginia Health Care Authority’s Certificate of Need approval in July 2020.
SMMC and HIMG have built upon their long-standing shared history of working together to serve the community; meet the health needs of the residents of the region; and provide excellent patient experience, high-quality medical care and education.
This important investment is beneficial to the region’s future as together, as part of MHN, HIMG is able to provide an even higher level of technology, access and quality medical services for the community.
Patients have benefited from the building of a more efficient and effective service platform, improved access through the MHC Accountable Care Organization collaboration, strengthened oncology services at SMMC and improved physician recruitment by being able to offer them the option of working in a private hospital-based department setting.
HIMG has maintained its name, and HIMG physicians are continuing to provide services on U.S. 60 in Huntington.