HUNTINGTON — One in eight West Virginians lives with diabetes, and it’s one of the most financially costly chronic diseases a person can have.
It’s a lifelong condition, but it doesn’t have to change a person’s life completely. That’s the message behind HIMG’s Diabetes Day, hosted Friday with the start of Diabetes Awareness Month, at the center in Huntington.
The four-hour presentation from a panel of HIMG experts explained many of the effects diabetes has on the body and what a person with the disease can do to keep their lives healthy and fulfilling.
“Our big focus is for people to have a better understanding of what diabetes is and what to do, and how to more effectively cope with it,” said Dr. Sarah Stevens, a clinical psychologist at HIMG, who presented and is also a Type 1 diabetic herself.
Along with Stevens, nurse practitioner Bria McKee explained what exactly diabetes is and how it affects the body. Dietitian Meredith Wellman prepared a diabetic-friendly taco lunch and discussed how a daily diet impacts a person’s blood sugar. Dr. Stephen Dawson, an ear, nose and throat specialist, lectured on the little-discussed impact diabetes has on a person’s hearing — though it’s often associated with affecting a person’s eyesight.
HIMG offers shared medical visits, which are diabetes education classes in groups of roughly 10 and taught by practitioners from multiple disciplines, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every other Wednesday. Family members are welcomed to accompany patients as well.
A handful of other diabetes-related events will be hosted at HIMG throughout November. On Nov. 11, Wellman will present “A Diabetic-Friendly Thanksgiving” during their Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. On Nov. 12, another Lunch and Learn titled “Managing Diabetes” will take place from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information on any of HIMG’s classes or offerings, contact the center’s main line at 304-528-4600.