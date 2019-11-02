HUNTINGTON — One in eight West Virginians lives with diabetes, and it’s one of the most financially costly chronic diseases a person can have.

It’s a lifelong condition, but it doesn’t have to change a person’s life completely. That’s the message behind HIMG’s Diabetes Day, hosted Friday with the start of Diabetes Awareness Month, at the center in Huntington.

The four-hour presentation from a panel of HIMG experts explained many of the effects diabetes has on the body and what a person with the disease can do to keep their lives healthy and fulfilling.

“Our big focus is for people to have a better understanding of what diabetes is and what to do, and how to more effectively cope with it,” said Dr. Sarah Stevens, a clinical psychologist at HIMG, who presented and is also a Type 1 diabetic herself.

Along with Stevens, nurse practitioner Bria McKee explained what exactly diabetes is and how it affects the body. Dietitian Meredith Wellman prepared a diabetic-friendly taco lunch and discussed how a daily diet impacts a person’s blood sugar. Dr. Stephen Dawson, an ear, nose and throat specialist, lectured on the little-discussed impact diabetes has on a person’s hearing — though it’s often associated with affecting a person’s eyesight.

HIMG offers shared medical visits, which are diabetes education classes in groups of roughly 10 and taught by practitioners from multiple disciplines, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every other Wednesday. Family members are welcomed to accompany patients as well.

A handful of other diabetes-related events will be hosted at HIMG throughout November. On Nov. 11, Wellman will present “A Diabetic-Friendly Thanksgiving” during their Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. On Nov. 12, another Lunch and Learn titled “Managing Diabetes” will take place from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information on any of HIMG’s classes or offerings, contact the center’s main line at 304-528-4600.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.