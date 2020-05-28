HUNTINGTON — The acquisition of HIMG by Mountain Health Network is in line with the network’s goal to transition outpatient services away from the two hospitals.
It was announced last week that St. Mary’s Medical Center, part of Mountain Health Network, would be acquiring the physician-run health center for $10.25 million. The hospital must submit its application for a certificate of need from the state, necessary to complete the purchase, by Friday.
According to the letter of intent sent to the West Virginia Health Care Authority, the hospital plans to spend an additional $300,000 “for the development of an ambulatory health care facility,” which will be the existing HIMG building.
Officials said last week HIMG will maintain its name and physicians will continue to provide services there. The acquisition, they said, just means the physicians will be part of the broader network.
Ambulatory health care “refers to medical services performed on an outpatient basis, without admission to a hospital or other facility,” according to MedPac. Ambulatory care is provided in settings such as dialysis clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospital outpatient departments, and the offices of physicians and other health professionals.
During a March interview with The Herald-Dispatch, Mountain Health Network CEO Mike Mullins said moving ambulatory services out of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center was an early goal of the system’s.
“I think what our patients are seeing right now is that demand for services is significant at both hospitals,” Mullins said. “Our ER experience, what we have right now mirrors what the rest of the industry has with some wait time. We still have some individuals who use our ERs as a primary care clinic.”
He also said at the time he wanted to continue the partnership with HIMG.
The move has drawn ire from the newly formed nurses union at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“The position of Cabell Huntington Hospital has been that they must cut benefits due to a lack of resources,” said Joyce Gibson, regional director for SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH. “However, just this week, they have announced $10 million that they are planning as far as capital expenditures that relate to a voluntary and potentially costly acquisition.
“Healthcare workers with the system have been concerned about quality care, health benefits, and now furloughs. If resources are short, why are hospital administrators planning $10 million in capital improvements for a medical group that is not yet a part of the Cabell Huntington Hospital System?”
The union is currently negotiating contracts with the hospital.
Mountain Health Network furloughed about 1,000 of its 6,000 employees and reduced hours for hundreds more at the start of the pandemic. Elective procedures had been halted statewide in order to preserve protective equipment as the state prepared for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.
In a statement Wednesday, Mullins said 61% of furloughed staff have returned as patient volumes slowly return. As of right now, he said, there has been no permanent job loss because staff is being systematically returned until it is determined the demand for services has leveled off.
“Our hope is that we can get to the pre-COVID levels in order for a full recovery,” Mullins said.