IRONTON — Some of the “mysteries” behind Lawrence County’s Underground Railroad sites and Appalachian culture were revealed to an audience gathered Tuesday evening at Ohio University’s Southern campus.
“No matter where I am and where I end up laying my head, I’m from Lawrence County,” said Nora Stanger, Sinclair Community College Appalachian Outreach Department, who introduced David Lucas, Ironton historian, and Ironton native Omopé Carter Daboiku to present their research and personal stories about Lawrence County and the Underground Railroad sites. “Don’t take it for granted. We have history here that most of us do not value. And because we have not valued it, the outside world has not valued it. It’s time for this place to show who it really is.”
Lucas introduced students at Mountwest Community and Technical College in the crowd who contributed to the research. Through slideshows, Lucas included information on iron furnaces and underground tunnels in Lawrence County and names of people who made an impact.
“I understand that what we’re talking about did not happen in one place, two places, three places or really any designated place. It was a network connection, before smartphones, before email, before computers. This is an amazing story that you should embrace and be glad that a lot of it happened right here,” Lucas said.
The first slide of the presentation introduced “Mysteries of the Underground Railroad.”
“Why is it called mystery?” Lucas said. “Well, because nobody wanted to write anything.”
The second slide included a glossary of terms.
“Don’t call them slaves … that does not define who they are. They were enslaved. It’s a difference,” Lucas said. “So do not call them fugitives. They weren’t culprits. They weren’t crooks. … You are not criminals. You’re a freedom seeker.”
With help from students, Lucas located multiple iron furnaces, such as the first furnace in Lawrence County — named the Union Furnace — Olive Furnace, Vesuvius Furnace and LaGrange Furnace. The students also found the Window Rock Shelter and a tunnel.
“All these furnaces had little communities. They had a church; they had a well for water; they had a grocery store. And they had a conductor and the head ironmaster who believed in abolitionism,” Lucas said.
Lucas shared the importance of having the Welsh travel to Lawrence County to build these furnaces.
“Why did they come here? Because (Ironton founder) John Campbell knew two things: The Welsh were fiercely independent and were anti-slavery, and they were really good at digging tunnels and caves and really good at digging coal lines,” Lucas said.
One student told Lucas he had found Window Rock Shelter, which made them both go back to the location with cameras.
“We stopped after a mile of walking and he said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘What do I think of what?’” Lucas said. “I didn’t see it until we got up closer.”
The hand-carved rock shelter, hidden within the woods, includes a window that would allow smoke from cooking meals to ventilate, according to Lucas.
“I had a call from a young man who said, ‘Dr. Lucas, I want to take you to a tunnel,’” Lucas said.
He said the young man told him the tunnel was part of the Underground Railroad in Lawrence County.
Lucas and the man went to the tunnel that they believe was built in the 1850s — 42 inches wide, three layers thick of brick, made by the Welsh. The tunnel is the second Lucas has discovered in Ironton, leaving two more tunnels undiscovered.
“They traveled at night, slept at day. They are champions. They are the heroes,” Lucas said, “the people who said, ‘I can’t take this anymore. I want to be free.’ They picked up one night, and they knew the dangers if caught; they were at least going to be beat — maybe killed — but they went anyway. Women clutching their own babies; men raising their families; some young men all alone, saying, ‘I can’t live like this anymore. And the clutches of death are not going to keep me here. At least I am going to die free.’”
Lucas provided a list of families and individuals who are part of the Hall of Fame Lawrence County Freedom Fighters.
Along with Lucas, the audience in the auditorium repeated their names one by one: Coker family, Stewart family, Gabriel Johnson, James Ditcher (also known as Sly Fox), Lewis Brooks, Phillip Lynch and Preacher Tomas Walker Fry.
“May their names never leave your mind. May you always think about these and so many other people’s who play the very moment of death to set others free,” Lucas said.