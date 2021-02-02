The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Applications are now available for historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History, according to a news release.

Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked March 31, 2021.

It is anticipated that approximately $369,000 will be available for these grant awards, which are contingent upon an appropriation of funds from the West Virginia Legislature or U.S. Congress.

Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding. Applicant may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, religious organizations, education institution or Certified Local Governments.

A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria is available at http://www.wvculture.org/shpo/GrantManual/development.html or contact Christy Moore, grants coordinator for the SHPO, at 304-558-0240 or Christina.J.Moore@wv.gov.

The Department of Arts, Culture and History is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

