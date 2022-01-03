ELKINS, W.Va. — A grant program that aids efforts to save certified historic buildings in rural areas from demolition by neglect is accepting applications.
Complete applications for the Saving Historic Places Grant are due March 18, 2022, the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, a state nonprofit organization that is dedicated to historic preservation, said in a news release.
The grant program provides funding for building emergencies, building stabilization and pre-development costs.
“The Alliance created the Saving Historic Places Grant Program in 2019, to provide funding to help communities save the places that matter most to them,” said Danielle Parker, executive director for the Alliance.
The Alliance received earlier this year a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from the National Park Service Department of the Interior to expand the program and has approximately $485,000 to award for this application period.
The object of the Paul Bruhn grant is to support rehabilitation of historic properties at the national, state and local levels of significance for rehabilitation, protection and fostering of economic development in rural communities through sub-grants from states, tribes, certified local governments and nonprofit organizations.
The program funds projects that include architectural/engineering services, which cannot exceed 20% of the award, and physical preservation.
To qualify, buildings must either be individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places or listed as contributing buildings in a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places. Parker said eligible applicants include business owners, nonprofit organizations and municipalities.
Eligible costs should aim to stabilize the building to prevent further degradation and may include but are not limited to roof replacement, masonry repointing, foundation treatment and window rehabilitation.
Full guidelines for the grant can be found at www.pawv.org. Applications can also be downloaded at the website. For those who may have issues accessing the information, call 304-345-6005 for assistance.
