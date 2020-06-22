SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A historic steam engine traveled through West Virginia and Ohio last week as it made its way back to its home at the National Museum of Transportation in St. Louis, Missouri.
Norfolk Southern Railway towed the former Norfolk and Western (N&W) Y6a 2-8-8-2 steam locomotive No. 2156 from the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke, where it had been for five years. It was spotted passing through South Point, Ohio, and Mingo County, West Virginia, on Thursday, June 11.
Train enthusiasts and local residents were seen taking photographs and videos of the engine, which was built in Roanoke in 1942 and retired in 1959.
According to Trains magazine, the historic steam locomotive is one of only two N&W 2-8-8-2s that survive. The other is at Illinois Railway Museum.