Halltown Memorial Chapel

Halltown Memorial Chapel, near Harper's Ferry, is one of just 35 Black churches out of 1,267 applicants to receive funds for preservation and restoration from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

A historic West Virginia church built by Black residents less than 40 years into post-slavery America has been awarded funds toward ensuring its legacy remains intact.

Located a few miles west of the site of John Brown's 1859 raid on the armory at Harper's Ferry, Halltown Memorial Chapel, in Halltown, was constructed in 1901 by Black volunteer carpenters and stonemasons living in Jefferson County, according to an application to the National Register of Historic Places and the Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission.

