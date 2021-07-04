The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Who better to explain the importance of the Declaration of Independence than Benjamin Franklin?

Portrayed by Austin Jones, the Founding Father — who helped to write the historical document nearly 250 years ago — was on hand during the Summer Festival at Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington.

Guests at Saturday’s festival could learn about history thanks to demonstrations and re-enactors, test their skills at the TreeRock Challenge course, or sample floats and slushies at the new soda fountain. There was also a chain saw artist carving a wooden eagle to be placed in the farm’s new life-sized eagles’ nest model — both of which were made from the fallen trees that covered the property after the ice storms in February.

Heritage Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in July and August, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in September and October. It also will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 2 and its annual Christmas Village on Dec. 3-4 and 10-11.

Heritage Farm is located at 3300 Harvey Road near Huntington.

