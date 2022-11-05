HUNTINGTON — White coats, safety goggles and crazy hair filled Hite-Saunders Elementary School on Friday as Mad Scientist Day returned.
Mad Scientist Day is a continuation of the science lessons and projects students do in class, but with more fun.
“This is just a day for students to have fun and explore different kinds of science,” said fourth-grade teacher Cat Weber. “Even though we do hands-on science in the classroom regularly, this is just extra on top.”
Students learned about electricity, herpetology, chemical reactions and more throughout the day, and even had the chance to make slime and launch rockets.
Mad Scientist Day started roughly 10 years ago, Weber said, but the school had to take a break for the past couple years due to COVID-19.
Second-grader Parker Cain, 8, spent Friday enjoying his first Mad Scientist Day, and he said he had a lot of fun learning new things.
“It’s very fun because of all the labs,” he said.
Cain said his class got to power cars with soda and Mentos, make fake blood, and build bridges with gumdrops, marshmallows and toothpicks, which was his favorite activity.
Fifth-grader Karlee Woodrum, 10, said she was in second grade the last time the school had Mad Scientist Day. Woodrum said she was happy she got to participate again, but was sad it would be her last time participating in Hite-Saunders Elementary’s day of activities.
Woodrum said she hopes to find more fun scientific activities in middle school, but on Friday, her favorite part was interacting with reptiles.
“I used to be so scared of snakes, but then I petted them and some were on the table and they were really sweet,” she said. “One (instructor), she said you can take care of the animals every nine weeks when you get to high school, and now I want to do that.”
Ashley Stephens, family and community engagement coordinator for Cabell County Schools, said the day is a collaboration between teachers, parents and other community volunteers, and it’s a fun day for all, especially students who may be learning more than they think.
“It’s just a really playful day where leaning is the feature, but it’s in a way that maybe they don’t realize how much they are learning,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
