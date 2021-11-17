West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, center, presents a check for $50,000 to the staff of Hite-Saunders Elementary School in Huntington after being announced as winners in the West Virginia Department of Education’s “I Got Vaxxed” competition on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
HUNTINGTON — An elementary school in Cabell County and a high school in Putnam County were each awarded a $50,000 prize Wednesday afternoon.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice traveled to three of the highest-vaccinated schools across the state, presenting their students and staff with a $50,000 check as winners in the West Virginia Department of Education’s “I Got Vaxxed” competition.
The winning schools announced Wednesday were Hite-Saunders Elementary School in Cabell County, Hurricane High School in Putnam County and Pratt Elementary School in Kanawha County.
Hite-Saunders plans to use its winnings to purchase materials for Mad Scientist Day — a full day of science experiments for all grades — plus several educational field trips, purchasing sensory materials for students and to update their playground equipment.
“My staff didn’t know about it until the governor pulled in. You know, we’re little Hite-Saunders. I’ve been (here) 16 years and nothing like this has ever happened for us,” Principal Brenda Horne said. “Governor Justice and Babydog just gave us $50,000.”
Horne credits the staff and students of Hite-Saunders for making the reward possible, and commended their dedication to keeping the school safe by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The “I Got Vaxxed” competition was announced by Justice and the Department of Education to encourage eligible school-aged children, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Through the competition, a total of 12 public and private schools — four elementary schools, four middle schools and four high schools — with the largest percentage of eligible vaccinated staff and students will each win $50,000 to use for activities or initiatives that will improve the student experience. To encourage full participation, students were polled to have input on how they would like the funds to be used.
A total of 77 public and private schools entered the competition, and all submitted vaccination data was verified by the state Department of Health and Human Resources to identify the winners. At least one winning school in each category is a private school.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
