HUNTINGTON — Mad Scientist Day has become an annual event for Hite-Saunders Elementary School, located off Green Valley Road just south of Huntington.
This year’s event took place Friday, with a school day packed full of hands-on science activities. Students were encouraged to show up dressed as “mad scientists.”
Members of the community, Marshall University and Huntington Museum of Art all help make the day possible by volunteering to run the science stations, according to the school.
Since 2011, Mad Scientist Day has transformed the small, two-hallway school into a scientific research facility fueled by the wonder of a child — each classroom becoming a laboratory spread with more than a dozen science experiments for lab-coated, wild-haired “mad scientist” students to enjoy. The event typically takes place around Halloween.