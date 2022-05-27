HUNTINGTON — Hite-Saunders Elementary School students took over Heritage Farm Museum and Village on Thursday as they learned about local history, pet animals and zip-lined before summer break.
Hite-Saunders Elementary was one of 12 schools in West Virginia to receive the “I Got Vaxxed” award from the West Virginia Department of Education presented by Gov. Jim Justice in November 2021 by having all their teachers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Principal Brenda Horne said that with the money they won from the award, they wanted to give the students a fun experience, while giving back to the community.
“Today the whole school, kindergarten through fifth grade, is here enjoying Heritage Farm because we won the ‘I Got Vaxxed’ award from the governor,” she said Thursday.
“So Babydog brought us $50,000, and with that $50,000 we wanted to spend a day just for the kids to have a great field trip. Also, we wanted to give back because Governor Justice gave us this money, so we wanted to give it back to the community.”
Groups took turns learning about blacksmiths, baking and building before modern technology through the various museums. Students also tested their balance with the TreeRock Challenge, a rope obstacle course with a zip line attached.
Fourth-grader Rylee Lewis, 10, said she was most excited for zip-lining, but she enjoyed the different parts of Heritage Farm. Lewis said she had visited during the holiday season, so she was happy to see a different side of Heritage Farm.
“I’ve been here once when they had the Christmas season thing and it was really fun, but now coming here again, it’s all different and I love it,” she said.
Lewis said seeing her classmates having fun at Heritage Farm made her enjoy the experience even more, and she was thankful to spend time with them outside the classroom.
Horne said the decision to go to Heritage Farm was easy because it was a chance for students to have fun while learning.
Being out and seeing the animals while playing on the rope courses and playgrounds made it an enjoyable end-of-the-year event, she said.
“The year started out tough, but it ended up OK,” she said. “It’s been a fun, eventful roller coaster, but we held on, we had our hands up high and we were ready to go.”
Heritage Farm Executive Director Audy Perry said it was a delight to have Hite-Saunders students visiting, as it is always a pleasure hosting local students.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
