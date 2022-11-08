The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell-Huntington Health Department workers demonstrate how the INSTI HIV finger prick test is conducted in this file photo at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Free, confidential HIV testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.

Testing is free and insurance will not be billed. Appointments are not required and there are no age restrictions on who can get tested during the clinic.

