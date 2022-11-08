HUNTINGTON — Free, confidential HIV testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
Testing is free and insurance will not be billed. Appointments are not required and there are no age restrictions on who can get tested during the clinic.
Free COVID-19, flu and monkeypox vaccinations will also be offered Thursday.
The testing is a collaborative effort between Marshall Health, the health department, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Harmony House and Ebenezer Medical Outreach.
“According to the CDC, everyone should get tested for HIV between the ages of 13-64 as part of maintaining routine health. Those at higher risk need more frequent testing,” said Dr. Andrea Lauffer, Marshall Health physician and assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “We are proud to offer this event in conjunction with our wonderful community partners so that we can keep the people of Huntington healthy.”
HIV is a virus that can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) if not treated. HIV is preventable and those at high risk may benefit from taking medication known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP.
HIV/AIDS cannot be cured, but it can be treated. Getting tested is the only way to find out if you have HIV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 7 people with HIV in the U.S. do not know that they are infected.
