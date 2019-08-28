HUNTINGTON - As local events heat up ahead of the main day for the Huntington Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, lovers of popular art headed up the hill Tuesday evening for "Art On The Edge."
The event featured the works of illustrator Jimbo Valentine and graphic artist Tony Moore, as well as art vendors and food vendors at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The free fun continues this week at Central City Antique District on Wednesday, Aug. 28, where Big Rock and the CandyAss Mountain Boys will perform, and line dancing performances and lessons will be provided by HotDam from 6 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday also will include the HMAF Comedy Night at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews from 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday features Arts Night Out - HMAF Edition happening at Heritage Station from 6 to 9 p.m., and on Friday, the official HMAF Party comes to Pullman Square where southern rockers Ducain will take the stage along with the Gallipolis, Ohio, band Maggie for a free concert from 6 to 9 p.m.
HMAF's all-day main event is held at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets for the festival are $15 for the pre-sale and $20 on the day of the show, and kids 12 and under are free. More information can be found at hmafestival.com.